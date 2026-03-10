PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.9%
SDHY opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $17.18.
At least 80% of SDHY’s net assets are allocated to high yield securities with a weighted average portfolio duration generally capped at three years or less.
