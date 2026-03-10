Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FSS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.