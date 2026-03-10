Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XENE. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

XENE opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,580. This represents a 86.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,424,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,124,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,084,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,110,000 after buying an additional 140,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,605,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,837,000 after acquiring an additional 895,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company-reported positive topline Phase 3 X-TOLE2 results for azetukalner showed a statistically significant reduction in focal-onset seizures, underpinning management’s plan to pursue regulatory filings and expanding commercial opportunity for a differentiated KV7 potassium-channel opener. GlobeNewswire: Positive Topline Data

Company-reported positive topline Phase 3 X-TOLE2 results for azetukalner showed a statistically significant reduction in focal-onset seizures, underpinning management’s plan to pursue regulatory filings and expanding commercial opportunity for a differentiated KV7 potassium-channel opener. Positive Sentiment: Major media and wire services (Reuters, The Globe and Mail and others) highlighted the late?stage success, increasing visibility and driving buying interest from momentum and fundamental investors. Reuters: Late?stage trial met main goal

Major media and wire services (Reuters, The Globe and Mail and others) highlighted the late?stage success, increasing visibility and driving buying interest from momentum and fundamental investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company hosted/discussed topline results in a call/transcript that provides additional trial detail, endpoints and next steps (useful for modelling approval timing, label and addressable market). Seeking Alpha: Transcript of results discussion

Company hosted/discussed topline results in a call/transcript that provides additional trial detail, endpoints and next steps (useful for modelling approval timing, label and addressable market). Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine regulatory/market control that concentrated order flow at the release time and amplified the initial move. (No separate link available.)

Trading was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine regulatory/market control that concentrated order flow at the release time and amplified the initial move. (No separate link available.) Negative Sentiment: Xenon concurrently announced a proposed underwritten public offering of $500 million (with a 30?day option for an additional $75 million) of common shares — a potentially dilutive financing that could cap near?term upside despite the positive clinical news. GlobeNewswire: Proposed public offering

Xenon concurrently announced a proposed underwritten public offering of $500 million (with a 30?day option for an additional $75 million) of common shares — a potentially dilutive financing that could cap near?term upside despite the positive clinical news. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentaries caution the post?data valuation may be rich and note market/commercial risks (crowded antiseizure market, adverse-event profile and execution risk), which could pressure the stock if expectations are not met. Seeking Alpha: Valuation caution

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

