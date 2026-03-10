Swiss National Bank Has $157.68 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $157,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $109.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

