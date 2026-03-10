John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1377 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:JHS opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while preserving capital. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange since its launch in the late 1970s, the trust offers investors access to a broad portfolio of fixed-income securities under a professional management structure.

The fund’s primary investment activities include purchasing U.S. government and agency obligations, investment-grade corporate debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, preferred stocks, and selected foreign debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.