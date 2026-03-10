Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.8%

IMPPP opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

