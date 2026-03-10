Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.8%
IMPPP opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Imperial Petroleum has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.
Imperial Petroleum Company Profile
