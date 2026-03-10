Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 2.9%

ESP opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.15. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 23.37%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company’s core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey’s sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.