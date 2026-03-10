GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $40.73 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 4.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 58.3% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

