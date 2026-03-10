Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 21,861 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $30,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGRO. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 873.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.81.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

