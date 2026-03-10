Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $116.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.