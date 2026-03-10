Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 237.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,364,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 108,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 689,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,280,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,807 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $218.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.52. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $240.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

