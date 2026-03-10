Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $432.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $456.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

