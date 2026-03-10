Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,947 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.