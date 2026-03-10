Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,056 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $42.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

