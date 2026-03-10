Private Advisor Group LLC Has $24.61 Million Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS SPYI opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

