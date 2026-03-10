Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Insider Phillip Goldstein Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 103,234 shares in the company, valued at $618,371.66. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 23rd, Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00.
Total Return Securities Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities
About Total Return Securities
Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.
SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.
