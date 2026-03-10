Swiss National Bank Has $220.02 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 481,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $220,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,171,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,139,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,681,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,237,985,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,401,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $872,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7%

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $457.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.