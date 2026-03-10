Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 587,579 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,579 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,312,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,598,000 after purchasing an additional 639,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,218,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,204,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,041,000 after buying an additional 374,656 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,888,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,926,000 after buying an additional 227,301 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,441,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,825,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Aramark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

