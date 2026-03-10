Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 90,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 915,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,462,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,598,000 after purchasing an additional 124,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $565.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.70%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

