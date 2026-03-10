Capital International Ltd. CA Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 191,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,738,000 after buying an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,934,000 after purchasing an additional 463,889 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,424,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company actions that may support the share price: Boston Scientific negotiated a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility (matures 2031), expanded its share?repurchase authorization to $5.0 billion, and added two senior healthcare/finance leaders to the board — moves that can bolster liquidity and signal confidence in capital returns. Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Balancing Buybacks and Litigation or Masking Deeper Electrophysiology Risks?

Options activity: traders bought ~23,040 put contracts on Monday — roughly a 27% increase vs. typical daily put volume — indicating elevated hedging or bearish interest but not a definitive directional signal by itself.

Legal and regulatory risk escalating: multiple law firms (Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins, Bronstein, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi) have filed or announced investigations and class actions on behalf of BSX investors covering the July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026 period; lead?plaintiff deadlines have been set (May 4, 2026 in several notices). The suits and media coverage cite a Class I recall of the AXIOS Stent & Delivery System, a federal probe of disclosures/product safety, and allegations of misleading statements about the U.S. electrophysiology business — risks that could lead to settlements, fines, or reputational damage and weigh on earnings and cash flow.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

