Capital International Sarl Sells 7,255 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Capital International Sarl cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.15 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,630.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,951,856.38. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

