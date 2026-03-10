Peterson Wealth Management Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 11.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $607.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.35 and its 200-day moving average is $608.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

