Rep. David Taylor Sells Off Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Parker-Hannifin stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 2/26/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/26/2026.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8%

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $931.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $956.81 and its 200-day moving average is $854.84. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $1,034.96. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 158,565.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,069,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,843,346,000 after buying an additional 5,066,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,230,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,532,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,535.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 221,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,106,000 after purchasing an additional 207,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after acquiring an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dinu J. Parel sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.05, for a total value of $1,250,265.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,626.70. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total value of $2,066,825.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,502 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Articles

