Capital International Investors Sells 266,603 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,603 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.43% of Marriott International worth $999,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 312.5% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,157 shares of company stock worth $34,768,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $328.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

