Capital International Investors Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.33% of SAP worth $1,066,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 246.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSE SAP opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.98. SAP SE has a one year low of $187.93 and a one year high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SAP from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

