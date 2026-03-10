Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,689,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284,098 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.02% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,217,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $303.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $255.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.32.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

