iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $271.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

