Carnival Corporation $CCL is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,912,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783,927 shares during the period. Carnival makes up about 12.2% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Carnival worth $922,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carnival by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

