Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.27% from the stock’s previous close.

MAZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. Maze Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

In related news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $690,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,908.60. This trade represents a 27.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,792 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

