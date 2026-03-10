Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 18% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shot up 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 2.95. 783,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,258,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.
Amigo Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88.
Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Amigo had a net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 450.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Amigo Company Profile
Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amigo
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.