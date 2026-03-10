Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 18% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) shot up 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 2.95. 783,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,258,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50.

Amigo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88.

Amigo (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX (0.33) EPS for the quarter. Amigo had a net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 450.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 0.4268293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amigo Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Roe bought 1,416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £14,166.66. Also, insider Nicholas Beal bought 3,666,669 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £36,666.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,815,885 shares of company stock worth $5,815,885. Corporate insiders own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

