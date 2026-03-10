Capital International Investors Acquires 577,448 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,791,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 141.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 30.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,357.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The company has a market cap of $533.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,358.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,113.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

