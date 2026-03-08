Guardian Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Guardian Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,267 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Partners Inc. owned 0.79% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $44,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $91.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

