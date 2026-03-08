Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Stock Position Decreased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,883 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 39.4% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freshworks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 260,078 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,540,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 333,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshworks news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 32,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $275,275.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,127,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,259.35. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.93. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

