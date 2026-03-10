Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,430,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,579,650 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.12% of Restaurant Brands International worth $2,593,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $866,018.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,121.73. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Perdue sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $262,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.06. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.08%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Further Reading

