Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 473 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,593,971,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,441.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,478.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,596.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,193.09 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

