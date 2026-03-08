Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $312,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $193.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,339,180. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,014,275. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 355,363 shares of company stock valued at $55,295,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

