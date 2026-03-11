First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTKI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 101 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the February 12th total of 781 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $986,000.00, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of -0.85. First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Get First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF (FTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of US-listed small cap equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the Russell 2000 Index or on small-cap ETF. FTKI was launched on Feb 26, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.