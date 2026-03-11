Short Interest in Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI) Drops By 86.9%

Harbor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:MEDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,709 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 12th total of 20,642 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Harbor Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MEDI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 4,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607. Harbor Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Harbor Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Harbor Health Care ETF

The Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth Health Care index. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of stocks engaged in the health care sector globally. MEDI was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

