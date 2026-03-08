Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $666,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $418.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,933.60. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

