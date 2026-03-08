Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $201.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and home décor in the United States. Founded in 1885 by J.J. Haverty and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of upholstered furniture, case goods, mattresses, area rugs and decorative accessories. Customers can shop through a network of company-owned showrooms as well as an e-commerce platform, supported by in-house design services, delivery options and consumer financing programs.

Over more than a century of operation, Havertys has expanded its presence primarily across the Southeast and select markets beyond.

