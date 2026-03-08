Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $143,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Uber expands mobility offerings in India by adding pan?India intercity bus ticketing via a partnership with AbhiBus — a low?capital way to widen addressable market and drive platform usage in a fast?growing geography.

Positive Sentiment: Management used the Morgan Stanley TMT conference to lay out a strategic roadmap (five pillars highlighted by new CFO Balaji) emphasizing growth, margin discipline and product innovation — a reaffirmation of long?term strategy that supports multiple revenue streams.

Positive Sentiment: Uber Air (with Joby) has launched in Dubai, letting users book eVTOL rides through the Uber app — opens an adjacent mobility market and reinforces Uber's platform play, though monetization and scale remain multi?year questions.

Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting the gig?economy tailwind lists Uber among names to watch, underscoring structural demand for rideshare and delivery services as consumers return to out?of?home spending.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes the stock has moved modestly since the last earnings release and asks whether that momentum can continue — useful context but not a directional catalyst on its own.

Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst pieces debate the Uber–Joby tie?up (game?changer vs. hype). The partnership enhances platform optionality but financial payoff is distant and depends on Joby scale and unit economics.

Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (EPS below consensus) despite revenue growth — a near?term negative that often pressures the stock until guidance or execution re?assures investors.

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

