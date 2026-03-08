Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $200,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $169.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

