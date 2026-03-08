Korea Investment CORP Sells 369,134 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 369,134 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Express were worth $104,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 210.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $300.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.90 and a 200-day moving average of $349.33. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.73.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

