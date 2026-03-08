Korea Investment CORP Acquires 45,134 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,134 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $116,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,424.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,698,608,000 after purchasing an additional 585,893 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Director Timothy Barakett bought 50,000 shares (~$4.7M) at about $94.47, raising his stake to 285,000 shares — a clear insider-confidence signal amid recent selling. Read More. Positive Sentiment: KKR co?CEOs reportedly purchased ~175,000 shares, which management frames as a vote of confidence while retail investors have been exiting — supports the narrative that leadership thinks the shares are attractive at current levels. Read More.

KKR co?CEOs reportedly purchased ~175,000 shares, which management frames as a vote of confidence while retail investors have been exiting — supports the narrative that leadership thinks the shares are attractive at current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company is pushing a new retail fund and insiders are buying, which could shift KKR’s growth mix toward fee?based retail distribution if it attracts and retains assets — a longer?term positive for recurring fees. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,040,972.83. This trade represents a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

