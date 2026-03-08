Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 23rd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $19.88.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE: LGI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of current income and capital appreciation. Managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC, the fund pursues a global, multi-asset strategy that includes investments in common stocks, investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, sovereign securities and convertible instruments. By blending equity and fixed-income exposures, LGI aims to generate a diversified income stream while managing volatility across market cycles.
Leveraging the research capabilities of Lazard’s global investment platform, the fund’s portfolio managers draw on in-house analysts and specialist teams located in North America, Europe and Asia.
