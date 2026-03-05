Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Buys $39,850.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $8.38 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.87). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

