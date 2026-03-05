Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Insider Acquires A$20,100.00 in Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Sylvia Wiggins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$20,100.00.

Service Stream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Service Stream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

