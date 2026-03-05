Insider Buying: Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT) Insider Purchases A$27,838.84 in Stock

Digico Infrastructure REIT (ASX:DGT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Carrozzi purchased 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,838.84.

Digico Infrastructure REIT Stock Performance

Get Digico Infrastructure REIT alerts:

Digico Infrastructure REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 245.0%.

About Digico Infrastructure REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Owning and managing a portfolio of digital infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digico Infrastructure REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.