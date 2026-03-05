IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the quarter. IDACORP accounts for approximately 0.8% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of IDACORP worth $88,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock opened at $144.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $145.94.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

In other IDACORP news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total value of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on IDACORP from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on IDACORP from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

