GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up about 1.1% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.85% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $119,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $316,596.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $330.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $350.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.